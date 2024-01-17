Liverpool in for Chelsea superstar – who could HAVE to sell to meet FFP regulations: report

Liverpool could be back in for a long-admired Chelsea star, with the Blues needing to do some book-balancing when it comes to reshaping their squad.

Chelsea have avoided a charge from above where Everton and Nottingham Forest have not, with the two drop-battlers found to have breached Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. All three clubs have spent heavily in recent years, though the west Londoners have had a higher threshold as a team that generates more income.

Last summer, Todd Boehly's side sold hundreds of millions worth of players to fund a full-scale rebuild – but with the closing of an amortisation loophole preventing the club from being quite so free-spending this time around, there could be the need to sell again.

Academy prospects from Chelsea's own Cobham setup have been touted for the exit, with Conor Gallagher most readily linked with an exit. This is due to players who didn't sign for a fee being able to be moved on what is described as "pure profit" in the books.

Now, talkSPORT have claimed that Liverpool retain an interest in Levi Colwill, who has become a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge this term under Mauricio Pochettino.

Colwill spent last season on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion and was linked with a move to Anfield over the summer before signing a new six-year deal at Chelsea with the option of an extra year.

Liverpool are said to be chasing various centre-back targets including Leny Yoro and Goncalo Inacio.

Colwill is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt.

