Liverpool in for Chelsea superstar – who could HAVE to sell to meet FFP regulations: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool have reignited interest in a Chelsea star, with the Blues struggling to meet the financial requirements

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the Reds' 2-1 loss to Tottenham in September 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool could be back in for a long-admired Chelsea star, with the Blues needing to do some book-balancing when it comes to reshaping their squad.

Chelsea have avoided a charge from above where Everton and Nottingham Forest have not, with the two drop-battlers found to have breached Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. All three clubs have spent heavily in recent years, though the west Londoners have had a higher threshold as a team that generates more income.

Last summer, Todd Boehly's side sold hundreds of millions worth of players to fund a full-scale rebuild – but with the closing of an amortisation loophole preventing the club from being quite so free-spending this time around, there could be the need to sell again.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pictured after the Blues' Champions League clash against Real Madrid in April 2022.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly may have to sell big (Image credit: Getty Images)

Academy prospects from Chelsea's own Cobham setup have been touted for the exit, with Conor Gallagher most readily linked with an exit. This is due to players who didn't sign for a fee being able to be moved on what is described as "pure profit" in the books.

Now, talkSPORT have claimed that Liverpool retain an interest in Levi Colwill, who has become a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge this term under Mauricio Pochettino. 

Colwill spent last season on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion and was linked with a move to Anfield over the summer before signing a new six-year deal at Chelsea with the option of an extra year

Levi Colwill #37 of Chelsea runs the field during the first half of the pre season friendly match against the Brighton & Hove Albion at Lincoln Financial Field on July 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are said to be chasing various centre-back targets including Leny Yoro and Goncalo Inacio.

Colwill is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt

More Liverpool and Chelsea stories

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fears star will leave this month, with a Championship player ready to replace him. Liverpool 'expected' to make a transfer swoop for Premier League midfield star, meanwhile.

Chelsea move for Thiago Silva replacement, but the signing depends on Conor Gallagher. Chelsea are also targeting boyhood Blues fan - from Premier League rival.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1