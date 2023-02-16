'I feel it coming' – Jack Grealish predicts winning streak as Manchester City go top

Jack Grealish has backed Manchester City (opens in new tab) to go on one of their typical winning runs, after Wednesday's 3-1 win over Arsenal (opens in new tab) sent the reigning champions top of the Premier League.

Grealish bagged City's second goal at the Emirates Stadium, on a night when City landed an important blow in this season's gripping title race.

Victory in the long-awaited rearranged fixture means that Pep Guardiola's side lead Arsenal on goal difference (although the Gunners do still have a game in hand).

And, while conceding that City were perhaps fortunate to come out on top in North London, Grealish is confident that a victorious streak isn't far way. Reacting to his team's fourth league triumph in four games, he said (opens in new tab):

"It was the perfect night: for me getting a goal and the team winning the game. I don't think we played to our best and Arsenal were the better team if I'm honest, but that's what good teams do: come to places like this when they're not at their best and get three points. We have to try different ways of playing against good teams like this and that's what we did.

"It's a brilliant dressing room to be in. Everyone's very happy as you can imagine. We're not getting too ahead of ourselves, but wins like that you have to celebrate, and we certainly did.

"People know in the last few years City always go on some sort of run; we did it last year around Christmas time and we were hoping it was going to be after the World Cup. We dropped points in certain games but now we need to try and go on [a winning run] and I feel like it’s coming. Training is brilliant and in there [the dressing room] was unbelievable [at full-time]."

City are tied with Liverpool for the longest winning run in Premier League history: 18 matches between August and December 2017. They won 12 on the spin between November 2021 and January 2022 but have yet to string together more than three straight victories this term.

Next up for City is a trip to Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Saturday, before they travel to RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.