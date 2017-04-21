I got told via a TV screen! - Dyche cools Keane exit talk

Reports claiming England defender Michael Keane will leave Burnley at the end of the season are premature, according to manager Sean Dyche.

Keane has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since winning his first two international caps in March, with reports on Thursday suggesting he had told the club of his desire to be depart Turf Moor.

But Dyche shrugged off the links with clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton, despite the centre-back having just over a year remaining on his Burnley contract.

'I got told via a TV screen he will be leaving," Dyche told reporters on Friday. "It was news to me as manager.

"Nothing has changed - he's focussed on the job in hand, he's delivering performances, any other information will be in the summer and only if it's an appropriate situation for all parties. He knows that."

Burnley host Keane's former club Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with a return to Old Trafford also having been mooted for Keane, yet Dyche insists the club are under no pressure to sell.

"He's under contract - people forget that," Dyche added. "We're in control and we are a different animal than what we were.

"We're in a strong situation financially. We can make those decisions when it's appropriate to do so but there is certainly no consideration of any our players leaving at this moment in time.

"Our focus is the next game, getting points on the board and seeing the Premier League campaign out."