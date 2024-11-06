'I love it': Pep Guardiola makes shock remark as he reacts to 4-1 Manchester City defeat

Pep Guardiola is relishing the challenge of the rest of the 2024/25 season, after Manchester City were humbled 4-1 by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City's third successive defeat, following their League Cup exit to Tottenham Hotspur and loss in the Premier League to Bournemouth, Guardiola's side are currently suffering a turbulent period in their season.

Injuries certainly haven't helped, though that's not something Guardiola is willing to use as an excuse. Instead, the Catalan manager is attempting to galvanise his squad ahead of their final game before the international break next week.

Pep Guardiola looking forward to challenge with Manchester City



"It is a tough challenge, but I am here,' Guardiola said. "It will be a tough season - we knew that from the start. But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players and try it.

"I have to try and find an explanation. Sometimes it is just football. We have to accept it. Life is that, sport is that."



Manchester City return to Premier League action against Brighton on Saturday evening, knowing a win is essential if they're to keep pace with Premier League table toppers Liverpool. They travel to the Amex to face Fabian Hurzeler's team, which has impressed in a new-look way this term.

"We are coming back to Manchester to prepare the game against Brighton," Guardiola added. "I am not giving up. Maybe people are waiting but I am not giving up."

Guardiola and Manchester City have consistently proven in the past that early season blips are usually ironed out by February and March, with long winning streaks often asserting their dominance both domestically and on the continent.

They still have plenty of work to do in the Champions League, however, with their seven points after four games likely not enough to see them through to the knockout stages automatically.

Feyenoord, Juventus, PSG and Club Brugge all await, however, which are by no means easy games for the Premier League champions to navigate.