“I love this club” - Scott McTominay explains pride at being named Man Utd captain

Scott McTominay says it was a “surreal moment” when he was named Manchester United captain against Watford.

The Scotland international was handed the armband for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Old Trafford.

McTominay scored the only goal of the game to send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side through to the fourth round.

And the 24-year-old says he was delighted to captain the club he first joined way back in 2002.

“When the manager told me it was a surreal moment,” McTominay told BT Sport .

“I have been at this club since I’d just turned five years old, so 18 years associated with this football club.

“So to get that is a huge honour. I love this football club and it has been my whole life, so it is a real honour.

“The manager has been nothing but amazing for me since he came to the club.

“I have a lot to thank him for and the best way to thank him is to put in performances on the pitch and doing the best I can.

“As long as I have got the manager’s trust I am happy and will keep doing my job every day in training and matches as well.”

Watford had chances to equalise in the second half, and McTominay admits United were not at their best after the interval.

“We started really well,” he added. “For the first half an hour we were really good, we moved the ball well, the combination play was really good. But we just did not find it after that.

“For the boys who came into the team it is difficult as they have not played for a long time and it is about finding your rhythm.

“First 30 minutes I bet [Solskjaer] wasn’t expecting the rhythm we got, but then maybe a combination of tired legs and tired minds.”

Solskjaer’s side will go top of the Premier League with victory over Burnley on Tuesday.

