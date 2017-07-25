I want more trophies – Ronaldo confirms Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his future with the European champions, saying he wants to win more trophies with the club.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner was linked with a shock exit from the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the close-season with Paris Saint-Germain believed to be interested.

Ronaldo led Madrid to four trophies last season, including the Champions League and a first LaLiga crown since 2012.

The 32-year-old – who is contracted until 2021 – wants more of the same, saying a repeat of that campaign would do just fine.

"Winning major trophies with my club last year was great, just like the individual trophies," Ronaldo told Marca.

"Doing it again would be fine."

He added: "You have to work hard, year after year, I will continue to do it. Football is my life, it is my passion."

Ronaldo is widely expected to win a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or this year, to draw him level with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.