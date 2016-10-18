I want to retire in Madrid - Pepe

Pepe has told Real Madrid he wishes to sign a new contract and ultimately retire at the Santiago Bernabeu following their 5-1 hammering of Legia Warsaw on Tuesday.

The Portugal defender played the full 90 minutes as the Champions League holders blew away their opposition after a rocky start in Madrid.

And the 33-year-old is adamant he wants to enjoy similar occasions at the Bernabeu for the rest of his career, rather than descend into obscurity elsewhere.

"I am calm. I want to help Madrid, the club I love," he told Antenna 3. "I am at peace.

"I hope the club call me first to resolve this [contract] situation. I am calm, people in the club know that this is my home. I have already said that I expect to be with Madrid until the last second [of his career].

"My goal is to retire here."

Marco Asensio was among the goals, with his first-half strike getting him off the mark in Europe on his Champions League debut and he revealed the wise words bestowed upon him by Zinedine Zidane.

"The coach talked to me and told me I should be calm," he told reporters. "Here we have world class players.

"He told me to be patient. There are players who have spent many years here and I need to seize the minutes given to me."