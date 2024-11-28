I watch football for a living and these are the Black Friday streaming deals I’ll be buying
Black Friday is here, meaning there are plenty of great streaming TV deals to get stuck into
Football rules the roost on my TV throughout the year, with games from across the world constantly finding themselves on the screen.
Admittedly, as a football writer, it's kind of essential to watch as much football as possible. However, the majority of my streaming subscriptions are on the verge of expiring - thankfully there are plenty of incredible Black Friday streaming deals are available.
Watching the Premier League, Champions League and MLS - both in the UK and in the US - has never been easier than with these amazing deals. But, if you're keen on checking out the best Black Friday football deals for the UK, and the best Black Friday soccer deals in the US, then take a look at our other guides.
UK Black Friday streaming deals
With four Premier League games per matchday, Sky Sports is the essential broadcaster football fans in the UK need to stay across the English top flight. £7 off a month is a decent enough discount as well, along with plenty of other features added in the subscription service.
There are a number of DAZN offers to take advantage of, with a £24.99 monthly subscription reduced to just £16.66. However, an annual subscription is now £89.99, down from £119.99, representing much better value. Being able to watch more than 600 National League, North and South matches, as well as the Women's Champions League with DAZN, there's great games to stay across.
US Black Friday streaming deals
Fubo Pro (reduced from $79.99 to $49.99 for Black Friday)
Offering access to Premier League, Champions League, MLS and Ligue 1 matches, Fubo Pro is an essential option for soccer fans. Reduced from $79.99 to $49.99 this Black Friday for a full year, it's a deal I'm certainly going to take advantage of.
With such an amazing discount, I simply can't ignore this offer from Peacock. The chance to watch plenty of Premier League games for just $19.99 for an entire year is worth its weight in gold - I'll certainly be taking advantage of it.
