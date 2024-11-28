I watch football for a living and these are the Black Friday streaming deals I’ll be buying

Black Friday is here, meaning there are plenty of great streaming TV deals to get stuck into

TOPSHOT - Tottenham Hotspur&#039;s Spanish defender #23 Pedro Porro (R) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur&#039;s English midfielder #10 James Maddison and teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 23, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch all the football with these streaming services (Image credit: Getty Images)
Football rules the roost on my TV throughout the year, with games from across the world constantly finding themselves on the screen.

Admittedly, as a football writer, it's kind of essential to watch as much football as possible. However, the majority of my streaming subscriptions are on the verge of expiring - thankfully there are plenty of incredible Black Friday streaming deals are available.

Watching the Premier League, Champions League and MLS - both in the UK and in the US - has never been easier than with these amazing deals. But, if you're keen on checking out the best Black Friday football deals for the UK, and the best Black Friday soccer deals in the US, then take a look at our other guides.

UK Black Friday streaming deals

Sky Sports - Premier League games every matchday
Sky Sports - Premier League games every matchday: was £46 now £39 at sky.com

With four Premier League games per matchday, Sky Sports is the essential broadcaster football fans in the UK need to stay across the English top flight. £7 off a month is a decent enough discount as well, along with plenty of other features added in the subscription service.

DAZN - National League & Women's Champions League
DAZN - National League & Women's Champions League: was £119.99 now £89.99 at DAZN

There are a number of DAZN offers to take advantage of, with a £24.99 monthly subscription reduced to just £16.66. However, an annual subscription is now £89.99, down from £119.99, representing much better value. Being able to watch more than 600 National League, North and South matches, as well as the Women's Champions League with DAZN, there's great games to stay across.

US Black Friday streaming deals

Fubo TV - Watch Premier League, MLS and Champions League
Fubo TV - Watch Premier League, MLS and Champions League: was $79.99 now $49.99 at geni.us

Fubo Pro (reduced from $79.99 to $49.99 for Black Friday)

Offering access to Premier League, Champions League, MLS and Ligue 1 matches, Fubo Pro is an essential option for soccer fans. Reduced from $79.99 to $49.99 this Black Friday for a full year, it's a deal I'm certainly going to take advantage of.

Peacock - Premier League games every weekend
Peacock - Premier League games every weekend: was $79.99 now $19.99 at imp.i305175.net

With such an amazing discount, I simply can't ignore this offer from Peacock. The chance to watch plenty of Premier League games for just $19.99 for an entire year is worth its weight in gold - I'll certainly be taking advantage of it.

