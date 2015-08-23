Ibe desperate for goals

Liverpool attacker Jordon Ibe is eager to add goals to his game and match Raheem Sterling's performances for the club.

Ibe, 19, has impressed for Brendan Rodgers' men since returning from his loan stint at Derby County in January.

Without a goal in 19 senior appearances for Liverpool, Ibe said hitting the back of the net was high on his list of areas to improve – and he has been getting tips from one of the club's greats.

"I know there is stuff I need to work on, goalscoring being one of the main things and I came in for extra sessions over summer to get a bit more coaching and practice," Ibe said.

"The first day I came in it was just [academy director] Alex Inglethorpe and me doing some work on shooting and crossing.

"The second day Kenny Dalglish turned up to help. I wasn't expecting that. Alex had fixed it up as a surprise without telling me but I was very happy about it."

About his goalscoring record, Ibe added: "It gets on my nerves at times. I know I put too much pressure on myself but all I can do is hope the first one comes along."

Ibe has replaced Sterling out wide in Liverpool's attack after the latter's £44million move to Manchester City.

Both came through Liverpool's academy and Ibe said he maintained contact with Sterling, and he wants to produce similarly impressive performances for the Anfield faithful.

"I'm still in touch with Raheem and we speak sometimes," he said.

"When people talk about me replacing him it just gives me confidence because he is a great player. I aspire to achieve the things Raheem has because we both came up through the academy."