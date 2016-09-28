Ibra-Rashford pairing the answer for United - Neville

Gary Neville believes the forward pairing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford will reap most reward for Manchester United.

The duo formed part of the devastating United attack that put Leicester City to the sword in a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford last weekend, with Rashford scoring the third of four first-half goals for the hosts, who dropped captain Wayne Rooney to the bench.

And former defender Neville believes Rashford, 18, and Ibrahimovic, 34, possess the combined talents to form a prolific strike-force.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford seem to be a fit," he told Sky Sports.

"Ibrahimovic is clever enough to find the runs of Rashford. Rashford is clever. He isn't just a runner and a finisher.

"Those two could eventually end up playing together."

United host Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Thursday, hoping to bounce back from their opening Group A defeat at Feyenoord.