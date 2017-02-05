Ibrahimovic backs up 'fine wine' claims with Premier League haul
With his strike against Leicester City on Sunday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score 15 goals in one Premier League term.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has famously likened himself to a fine wine that gets better with age, and it is hard to argue against the Manchester United striker's claim.
With a goal against Leicester City on Sunday, Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score 15 Premier League goals in a single season, at the age of 35 years and 125 days.
The outspoken Swede is older than Teddy Sheringham was when he racked up 15 for United in the 2000-01 campaign.
With 14 top-flight matches left to play this term, Ibrahimovic has plenty of chances to add to his tally.
He will certainly back himself to do that.
