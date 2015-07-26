Ibrahimovic: Di Maria will take PSG to another level

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given a strong hint that Angel di Maria is destined for Paris Saint-Germain.

Argentina midfielder Di Maria has long been linked with a move to the French capital after a disappointing first season with Manchester United.

Speculation over the former Real Madrid man's future heightened when he failed to take a flight he was scheduled to board to join up with his club on their pre-season tour of the United States on Saturday.

United boss Louis van Gaal said "did not know why" the Premier League club's record signing failed to link up with the squad, but Ibrahimovic may be able to shed some light after his response to a question over Di Maria's potential arrival at PSG.

He is quoted as saying by Le Parisien: "Welcome to him [Di Maria], he will bring his qualities, is a good player. With him the team will be better."

Ibrahimovic also reiterated his desire to remain with PSG, stating he "would stay in Paris this season, where he's happy."