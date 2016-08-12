Ibrahimovic: I could stay at United for more than three seasons

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is loving life at Manchester United, so much so that he could extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic swapped French champions Paris Saint-Germain for United, as a free agent on a one-year deal in July, with the option of a 12-month extension.

The 34-year-old former Sweden captain has made an immediate impact at United, scoring on his friendly debut, while he netted the winner in last week's Community Shield triumph over Leicester City.

Ibrahimovic has now refused to put a time limit on his career at United, ahead of the team's Premier League opener at Bournemouth on Sunday.

"Let's see what happens. You never know. It could be more than two, it could be more than three. Let's see how long I feel like I can perform," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

"I will not be somewhere only because I am Ibrahimovic. I will be somewhere because I can perform and bring results.

"It was the moment to come to England, and who would not come to Manchester United? I don't believe there is anybody who could say no to a club like Manchester United.

"Probably the players that play for other clubs in England would like to come here, 100 per cent. I am very happy I am here and representing Manchester United. Even the name sounds cool."