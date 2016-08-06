Ibrahimovic: I did not come to Manchester United to waste time

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is targeting immediate success at Manchester United after joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Swedish striker claimed 12 trophies during his four-year spell at PSG but made the move to United in July following the expiration of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Ibrahimovic, who scored four minutes into his maidenUnited appearance in a friendly against Galatasaray last week, is now looking to win his first piece of silverware with the club on Sunday, when Jose Mourinho's men take on Leicester City in the Community Shield.

"I believe that the first game in which we can win a trophy is against Leicester," Ibrahimovic told MUTV.

"One game, one trophy. I'm used to winning trophies - I didn't come here to waste time.

"That is our first trophy game and that is the first trophy we will bring home. For me, every trophy is serious.

"I have collected 30 trophies and I want to win more of them. I'm not satisfied until I win everything - that is what we play for, I play to win.

"I didn't come here to lose time, I came here to win. I believe the philosophy is the same for the club, especially a club like this."