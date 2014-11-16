Ibrahimovic to miss France friendly

Ibrahimovic played 90 minutes for the first time since September on Saturday, scoring his country's goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Montenegro in Euro 2016 qualifying Group G.

The striker missed seven weeks of action due to a nagging heel injury, keeping him out of two international matches, as well as nine PSG games.

Fans hoping to see the mercurial poacher strutting his stuff in Marseille in midweek will now be disappointed as he has been allowed to return to his club in order to recuperate.

Three other players: Johan Dahlin, Marcus Berg and Mikael Lustig have also respectively returned to Genclerbirligi, Panathinaikos and Celtic.

Saturday's draw left Sweden second in their pool, four points off early pacesetters Austria - who picked up a fine 1-0 win at home to Fabio Capello's stuttering Russia side.