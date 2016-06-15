Ibrahimovic named in Sweden's provisional Olympics squad
After competing at Euro 2016, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be heading to Rio as part of Sweden's squad for the Olympic Games.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden's 35-man provisional squad for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The 34-year-old striker is representing his country at Euro 2016 and is expected to decide whether he will compete for his nation in Brazil following its conclusion.
Sweden Under-21 coach Hakan Ericson is hopeful Ibrahimovic will participate in Rio, but acknowledged the lack of time following the European Championship could be a pitfall.
"He has said he wants to wait to make his decision until after the European Championships," Ericson, who is taking charge of the Olympics squad, said.
"There is a little gap and I want to keep it open because it would be fantastic, although my hopes are not huge. But we have hope."
Ibrahimovic is one of seven over-23 players, only three of which will be eligible for the Games, named in Sweden's preliminary squad, which will be cut to 18 players.
The Swede has been linked with a move to Manchester United after opting to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the month.
Sweden will take on Colombia in Manaus in their first outing at the Olympics on August 4.
