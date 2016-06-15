Ibrahimovic named in Sweden's provisional Olympics squad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden's 35-man provisional squad for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The 34-year-old striker is representing his country at Euro 2016 and is expected to decide whether he will compete for his nation in Brazil following its conclusion.

Sweden Under-21 coach Hakan Ericson is hopeful Ibrahimovic will participate in Rio, but acknowledged the lack of time following the European Championship could be a pitfall.

"He has said he wants to wait to make his decision until after the European Championships," Ericson, who is taking charge of the Olympics squad, said.

"There is a little gap and I want to keep it open because it would be fantastic, although my hopes are not huge. But we have hope."

Ibrahimovic is one of seven over-23 players, only three of which will be eligible for the Games, named in Sweden's preliminary squad, which will be cut to 18 players.

The Swede has been linked with a move to Manchester United after opting to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Sweden will take on Colombia in Manaus in their first outing at the Olympics on August 4.