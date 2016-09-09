Ibrahimovic thriving on Manchester derby hype

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is motivated by the prospect of playing in big matches ahead of the eagerly anticipated Manchester derby.

The 34-year-old has netted three goals in as many Premier League appearances since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain.

And he will be looking to add to his tally at Old Trafford on Saturday when Jose Mourinho and City boss Pep Guardiola renew their fierce rivalry.

"For me, the big games are the ones that trigger you. They're the games everyone speaks about," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

"I have played in many derby games, I've played in El Clasico, the Milan derby, Ajax versus Feyenoord, which was the big one in Netherlands, and PSG-Marseille. I have played in all of them, the only one I missed was this one.

"I am very well prepared, confident and focused, and there is a lot of hard work behind that. We are prepared and we are ready. We just wait for the game now.

"People are talking about it and build it up and the media are discussing the situations from the red side and the light-blue side and all the investments and transfers and the new coaches. It's a normal build-up. For me, I've been through it and I know how it is.

"We are ready. Everyone came back from the national team break and we are back in action. The team is focused."