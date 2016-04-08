Ibrahimovic wants movie franchise like 'Rambo'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks over the production of a movie franchise about his life story and is eyeing up to 10 films in his biopic, which he claims would be similar to the 'Rambo' franchise.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 34, is out of contract at the end of the season and is the subject of intense speculation over his next career move.

But Ibrahimovic also has his attention on off-field matters and is eager to cash in when his films make the big screen.

"Lots of other people do films about me, my life and make money but it's obvious that if the subject of a movie is me then I should have control," he said to Dagens Industri.

"There are talks in progress. We can make a lot of films about me. It would be like Rambo I to Rambo V -- we could do Ibracadabra 1 to 10."