Ibrahimovic 'wants revenge' on Guardiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to take revenge on Pep Guardiola, according to the Sweden striker's agent Mino Raiola.

The 34-year-old is widely expected to join Manchester United on a free transfer, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract set to expire after four prolific years with the French champions.

Ibrahimovic - who scored 50 goals for PSG in 2015-16 - and Guardiola are on poor terms after their relationship broke down during the striker's one-year spell under the head coach at Barcleona in 2009-10.

Guardiola is taking over at Manchester City for the new season and, with Ibrahimovic set for United, two of football's biggest names are primed to rekindle their rivalry in the Premier League.

Raiola told Marca: "I think he wants revenge on Guardiola, although he does not live for it because you shouldn't have two graves - one for him and one for the enemy.

"It seems destiny wants to see that meeting take place. One option is to go to the Premier League but for as long as Sweden continue in the Euros there will be no solution.

"You learn more from defeats than you do from victories and Zlatan learned a lot from what happened with Guardiola.

"As a person, I don't like him either. Zlatan admits he is a great coach and I can think it, but I refuse to admit it."