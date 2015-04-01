Icardi keen to commit his future to Inter Milan

With Inter languishing in mid-table under Roberto Mancini, the 22-year-old striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea reported to be monitoring his situation.

However, Icardi - scorer of 15 Serie A goals this season - still has three years left on his current deal at San Siro and is keen to extend his stay at the club.

"If we can find an agreement on a contract renewal then everyone's going to be happy," he told CNN.

"If other clubs want me, they have to talk about it with Inter. If the club wants to sell me, I'll pack my bags and go.

"Otherwise, I'll stay in Milan, as I really like it here and I'm happy. My family feels at home here."