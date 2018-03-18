Icardi reaches 100 Serie A goals against former club Sampdoria

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has reached 100 goals in Serie A, fittingly doing so against his former club Sampdoria on Sunday.

The Argentina international confidently rolled home from the penalty spot on the half-hour at Stadio Luigi Ferraris to put Inter 2-0 up after Ivan Perisic's opener, Icardi bringing up his century in his 180th Serie A match.

He then made it 3-0 and moved on to 101 soon after, beating Sampdoria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano with an audacious backheel from close range.

Icardi netted his first Serie A goal way back in November 2012, scoring Sampdoria's third in a 3-1 Derby della Lanterna win over rivals Genoa.

He went on to get 10 in Italy's top flight that season, convincing Inter to part with €6million to secure his signature.

Although Icardi only managed nine in his first campaign with Inter, he has gone on to become a vital figure at the club and is now captain.

He followed up that season with 22 in 2013-14, but his personal best in a single term is the 24 he managed in 2016-17.

His brace against Sampdoria takes him on to 20 for the current campaign, giving him nine more matches to reach 25 and better his tally from last season.