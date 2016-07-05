Icardi wants to bring good times back to Inter

Mauro Icardi seems to have quelled the worries of Inter fans that he may be looking for greener pastures after assuring them he is keen to bring success back to the club.

Icardi has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all reportedly interested, but as he returned to pre-season training ahead of a new season with Inter, the captain says he is relishing the challenge of bringing Champions League football and silverware back to the San Siro.

"We've all enjoyed a bit of time off and now we come back with the same intentions as every year - to do as well as we possibly can," the Argentine told Inter Channel.

It has been a somewhat positive off-season for the club, with lucrative investment from new Chinese owners helping to provide a sunnier outlook for Icardi and Co.

"I kept track of everything going on. I'm sure the new owners will be good for Inter, just as [president and former owner Massimo] Moratti and [now minority owner Erick] Thohir have been in recent years," Icardi said.

"Our aim is to be playing in the Champions League again because Inter are one of the biggest clubs in the world and deserve to be in it. We just came up short last year but now we want to achieve great things.

"It's a big responsibility for me to wear the captain's armband once worn by [Javier] Zanetti but it makes me very proud."