Colin Murray exclusive: “I can’t describe what it meant to me when Conor Bradley broke through at Liverpool – as a Northern Ireland fan, I’d love to see him and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the same team”

When Liverpool’s Conor Bradley prepares to add to his tally of Northern Ireland caps once more on Tuesday, he’ll be cheered on by his number one fan – Countdown host Colin Murray.

Bradley has won an army of admirers since breaking through at Anfield during 2023-24, then scoring his first Northern Ireland goal to secure victory against Scotland at Hampden Park in March.

Murray is definitely one of them – the television and radio presenter has long been a supporter of both Liverpool and the Northern Ireland national team, and is positively beaming when he speaks to FourFourTwo about the 20-year-old prospect.

“As a Northern Irishman, we had Brendan Rodgers as manager, Jim Magilton played for Liverpool for a bit and there was a guy called Sammy Smith back in like 1925, but there have been so few other players,” Murray says.

“When Bradley broke through for Liverpool, I cannot tell you what it was like. I’ve never met him, but it’s just unbelievable for me to have a player like that – I never want him to leave Liverpool.

“David Healy was at Manchester United and left, so it doesn’t mean that because Bradley is there now, he’s going to be there in two or three years, but I really hope he fulfils his potential. I love him.”

Colin Murray kitted out in Liverpool colours

Northern Ireland face Andorra on Tuesday night, with Bradley set to add to the 16 caps he’s already amassed since his senior international debut in 2021.

Some are already tipping him to become a legend – Northern Irish boxer Carl Frampton claimed that Bradley could become the country’s highest profile footballer after George Best, which was some praise, considering the likes of Pat Jennings have also represented the national team.

After becoming a regular in the Liverpool side, injury meant that Bradley didn’t start the final six Premier League games of the Reds’ season, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to fitness and return to the side at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold’s seniority means his place in the side is never likely to be in doubt, but the 25-year-old can also play in midfield, and Murray would love to see the duo in the same line-up next season.

“I love Trent as well, and I’d have Trent in central midfield anyway,” he said – even before Bradley’s emergence, there had been a debate about Alexander-Arnold’s best position.

“Watching Bradley has been an absolute joy. I’d love to have a Liverpool and Northern Ireland joint legend – no offence to Jim Magilton, but you weren’t at Liverpool long enough for me to count you as that.

“I’d love to see someone of Jamie Carragher’s stature from Northern Ireland at Liverpool, that would be a football dream for me. I’m so proud watching Bradley, I can’t tell you what a Liverpool and Northern Ireland fan feels watching him.

“My heart is in my mouth every game, I want him to be the best there’s ever been. I get really giddy when I talk about it, so I hope he doesn’t f***ing go to United one day!”

Murray was speaking as part of the launch of his new sports podcast, Everything To Play For, with comedian Elis James.

In association with global podcast company Wondery, the first season begins on Monday, and tells the in-depth story of Wayne Rooney’s emergence in the England team, including his starring role at Euro 2004, two decades ago.

“I think Wondery wanted to do something with Elis James, then they had to work out who was going to be the Pace to his Hale, the Debbie McGee to his Paul Daniels,” Murray chuckles.

“Elis and I are both really nerdy about our sport. We’re fans first, and we make each other laugh, but we love getting deep into a good story.

“The first season is about Wayne Rooney’s England career and looks through his performances at major tournaments – also going back through the stuff that was written about him that sort of plagued him, some of which was completely false.

“Later we’ve got Wenger versus Ferguson – going back to things like when Arsene Wenger was smoking on the bench in a tracksuit. We look on him as the professor who revolutionised football – you go back three years before that and he was smoking a fag!

“It’s for people who like a laugh but also want to hear beyond the headline of a story. It’s the two of us mainly talking b*****ks, but with a bit of structure!”

Everything To Play For: Wayne Rooney from Wondery, launches everywhere from today, with all episodes to binge on Wondery+. Visit wondery.com/shows/everything-to-play-for

