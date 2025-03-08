‘I’d watched Alisson since 2012, but he had no EU passport. I did my own work and thought if we were to spend money, he was the only one to spend it on’: Liverpool waited patiently for Brazilian goalkeeper before finally making £67m signing in 2018

Liverpool had to wait six years before eventually signing Alisson in 2018, with their former goalkeeping coach highlighting how his talent became apparent even at an early age.

Now ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, Alisson has become kicked on another gear since joining Liverpool, with his recent display against PSG in the Champions League highlighting his undeniable quality.

Alisson is now into his seventh season at Anfield, but, if not for visa issues, the Reds could feasibly have landed him even earlier in his career.

Liverpool goalkeeping coach kept tabs on Alisson from 2012

Alisson playing for Internacional (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Achterberg worked at Liverpool as the first team goalkeeping coach between 2011 and 2024, working with individuals such as Pepe Reina, Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius before, eventually, Alisson came through the door at Anfield.

He explains that he first became aware of Alisson when he was still playing for Internacional in their U23 side in 2012. By 2016, the Brazilian had worked his way into the first team and garnered interest from Europe, with Roma signing the then 23-year-old.

Karius' poor performance in the Champions League final led Liverpool to sign Alisson

“I’d been watching him since 2012,” Achterberg exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “I spoke to his agent with the club before he went to Roma, but he had no EU passport so we couldn’t get him. In Italy, he got the passport and we managed to get him."

Alisson didn't come cheap, however. Roma demanded £67m, a figure Achteberg had to justify to both Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool recruitment department. After Karius' two blunders in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Reds needed a new goalkeeper, with Alisson fitting the bill perfectly.

“The boss had to like him, and the club had to decide if they had the money, but I did my own work and thought if we were to spend the money, he was the only one we should spend it on," Achterberg recalls.

“His speed reaction is crazy good, he’s able to change speed and direction very quickly, and he’s powerful. He’s been one of if not the best goalie in the world for a long period now. At training, he’s always on it. He works extremely hard.”

Alisson's performance against PSG (Image credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Alisson will face competition next season for the No.1 spot at Liverpool, however, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive in the summer from Valencia.

In FourFourTwo's view, though, Liverpool would be making a mistake in not keeping faith with Alisson, with the 32-year-old still having plenty of years left at the top level.