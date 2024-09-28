'If Trent Alexander-Arnold wanted to stay at Liverpool he'd have signed a new deal by now' Anfield legend believes the defender will leave the club

Liverpool have made a strong start to the 2024/25 Premier League season but not all is rosy under new manager Arne Slot, who replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

While Klopp left the Dutchman a Liverpool squad jam-packed with stars, he also departed before new deals could be agreed with several key players. The futures of captain Virgil van Dijk, talisman Mo Salah and local hero Trent Alexander-Arnold are still up in the air, with all three within the final year of their respective contracts.

The trio have remained coy on their plans, with Liverpool fans arguably most concerned over the future of Alexander-Arnold – the youngest of the three at 25. The defender is seen as a generational talent and a potential skipper by Reds, who worry the Englishman could depart for a continental giant such as Real Madrid for free at the end of the season. Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson already appears resigned to losing him.

"He'd become a better player at the Bernabeu" - Mark Lawrenson

"I think he'll go to Real Madrid," Lawrenson told FourFourTwo on behalf of Sports Casting. "If he wanted to stay he would have done the deal by now. He'll be on great money now but he could earn even more at the Bernabeu. His bank manager would be delighted. I understand it, too. It would be a real thrill to go and test yourself against the best players in the world. From a cultural standpoint, too. He's a well-educated boy he's a smart lad he's from a good family Liverpool. Spain would be something new and exciting."

Lawrenson points at two other examples of Liverpool stars leaving Anfield to further their careers at Real Madrid: Steve McManaman, who made the move in 1999, and Michael Owen, who trod the same path in 2005.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Michael Owen and Steve McManaman made the move between Liverpool and Real Madrid before him and both of them loved their time in Spain," Lawrenson explains. "If it's possible, I think Trent would become an even better player at Real Madrid."

However, Lawrenson does also feel that nothing is set in stone just yet. Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool since the age of six and clearly loves the club. He could merely be shopping around to see what else is out there before committing.

"He wants to be in charge of his own destiny and he is right now," Lawrenson explains. "He could still sign a new contract with Liverpool but from January 1, he'll be listening to contract offers from other clubs. That's the way football is nowadays – he's in a fantastic position."

Lawrenson feels that Liverpool are in a good position to replace Alexander-Arnold if their star full-back does decide to leave. "They already have a ready-made replacement in Conor Bradley. He can step straight in. They won't want to lose Trent, because he's a world-class player, but you have to prepare for all outcomes."

FourFourTwo's verdict

While it is true that Liverpool have a brilliant back-up option in 21-year-old Conor Bradley, getting Alexander-Arnold to sign a new deal should be the club's primary focus between now and January. The England international is a completely different type of player to Bradley, in that he has the composure and passing range to step into midfield and help the Reds dominate possession.

Losing him would be terrible but to lose him on a free transfer would be nothing short of a catastrophe. The Premier League would be a worse league without Alexander-Arnold's talents.