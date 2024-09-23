Trent Alexander-Arnold discusses Liverpool future: 'I want to captain the club'

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has addressed his Anfield future for the first time this season as his contract continues to tick down.

The England international is one of three key Liverpool players now in the final year of their respective deals at the club, alongside skipper Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

After a quiet summer in the transfer market, the issue of this trio’s future is becoming increasingly important, with the three players free to talk to overseas clubs in January about a free transfer next summer if no new deals are signed before then.

Trent Alexander-Arnold breaks silence on Liverpool contract

Despite his uncertain contract situation, Alexander-Arnold has been a key player under new boss Arne Slot this season, starting each of Liverpool's first five Premier League games, with the club currently sitting second in the embryonic table, just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

The 25-year-old played all 90 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth, registering his first assist of the season in the process and was on media duties after the win.

Trent Alexander-Arnold during Euro 2024 with England (Image credit: Edith Geuppert - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

“I have always said I want to captain the club," the defender said when asked about his future. "That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say,” he added, in a statement that will likely encourage Liverpool fans.

He was then pushed on what will have the greatest influence on his decision-making process, replying: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies. We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

This is the first time that Alexander-Arnold has discussed his future in recent weeks and he did not give a definitive answer, it is clear he has ambitions to stay with the club and lead the Reds onto bigger and better things.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it is now up to Liverpool to prove that they are willing to match Alexander-Arnold's ambition and sign him to a new deal. Of the three players who are in the final year of their deals, Alexander-Arnold should be the player they focus the most efforts on. Losing a homegrown player valued at €70million by Transfermarkt for nothing next year would be criminal.

Real Madrid have been linked with Alexander-Arnold in recent months and Liverpool do not want to find themselves a position where January rolls around and the European Champions have the green light to try and lure him to the Bernabeu.