Ighalo calls on Watford to sign Mikel

Odion Ighalo has called on Watford to sign Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel in January.

The Nigeria captain plays with Ighalo at international level and the forward would love it to be the case at club level too.

Mikel is out of contract at the end of the season and reports suggest he could be sold in a cut-price January deal having not made a first-team appearance under Antonio Conte.

The midfielder, 29, has been linked with a move to China, but Ighalo wants to see him remain in the Premier League.

"I would like it if Mikel joined me at Watford," the striker told reporters.

"He is my captain at the national team. Apart from that he is a very good player, very talented.

"There is no team in the Premier League that will not want to have such a player.

"I am happy I have played with him so I will be very happy to have him in my team."

Mikel joined Chelsea back in 2006 and has won 10 major trophies, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.