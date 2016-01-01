Ighalo rules out Watford exit

In-form Watford striker Odion Ighalo insists he has no intention of departing Vicarage Road during the January transfer window.

Ighalo's 30 goals were more than any other player in the English Football League during 2015 and his return of 14 in the Premier League this season is bettered only by Jamie Vardy and Romelu Lukaku.

The Nigeria international's form has led to reported interest from elsewhere, with La Liga side Atletico Madrid thought to be contemplating a move.

Captain Troy Deeney spoke of his belief that Ighalo will reject advances from other teams earlier this week and Ighalo has himself moved to quell the speculation.

"I want to finish the season strongly with Watford and prove that we have a good bunch of players here," he told BBC Sport.

"When the focus is on a strong finish, transfer talk will not get to you.

"I haven't really bothered myself about statistics because I've always had my feet on the ground and I never forget where I come from.

"I am just focused on getting better, doing things right on the pitch and being myself on the pitch."

Ighalo was on target as Watford were beaten by an agonising last-minute goal in a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham last time out.

And he is now focused on bouncing back against high-flyers Manchester City on Saturday.

"We didn't get the result we deserved against Tottenham but we want to put that right against Man City - that's what is in front of me right now," he added.

"It's a new year in front of our fans, I want to keep scoring for my team and fight hard alongside my team-mates."