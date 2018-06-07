I'll stay at Bayern Munich, David Alaba confirms

David Alaba has confirmed his intention to remain at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich next season, following reported interest from Real Madrid.

The Austria international came through the academy at Bayern and has been a regular member of their squad for each of the last seven seasons.

The 25-year-old has developed into one of the world's finest left-backs, and his versatility has also seen him impress in midfield.

As such, Alaba had been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena, with his father claiming Madrid were "really interested" in the defender in May.

However, Alaba has brought a swift end to transfer talk, adamant he will still be in Bavaria next term.

"I'll stay at Bayern," Alaba told Bild. "I feel very comfortable in Munich, so there's nothing more to say about it."

Alaba has a contract at Bayern until 2021.