Illarramendi makes Sociedad return

Asier Illarramendi has returned to boyhood club Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee after a frustrating two-year spell at Real Madrid.

The midfielder has been linked with a whole host of European clubs during the transfer window, with his chances of securing a place in the first team at Madrid looking increasingly remote.

Illarramendi was left out of Rafael Benitez's squad for the Liga opener at Sporting Gijon on Sunday to lead to further speculation over his impending departure and the 25-year-old has now sealed a return to Sociedad on a six-year deal.

Having made only 25 starts in Liga since his move to Santiago Bernabeu and will now get the opportunity to kickstart his career, where he came through the ranks and established himself as a key player before making the switch to the capital.

Illarramendi passed a medical on Wednesday and will be presented to the media later in the day.

A short statement on Madrid's official website said: "Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad have agreed the transfer of the player Asier Illarramendi.

"The club wants to show its appreciation for the years of dedication and professionalism of Illarramendi , and wishes him good luck in his new career."

