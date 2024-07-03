‘I’m 27, experienced two relegation battles, won the Premier League title and played in Germany. I have one career, so let’s see what this is saying’: Former Everton star justifies Saudi Arabia transfer

As Saudi Arabia started to make waves in the transfer market in 2023, signing the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar and Riyad Mahrez, players and fans alike started to sit up and take notice.

For one former Everton forward, Saudi Arabia offered something new, an experience completely different to what they were used to in Europe. Sure, they may have won the Premier League, played in Germany and enjoyed a fine career internationally, but there was a yearning for an alternative stage on which to perform.

By September 2023, they were on the move to the Middle East.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Is So Good

Ex-Everton forward justifies Saudi Arabia switch

Demarai Gray had played a key role in helping keep Everton in the Premier League during both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, starting 55 games across the two campaigns. The Jamaican international had fallen out of favour somewhat when Sean Dyche arrived midway through the second campaign, causing him to seek pastures new.

While Premier League sides showed interest, he ended up signing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard and captained at the time by former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson. For Gray, it represented an opportunity to try something new.

Gray now plays for Al-Ettifaq (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a difficult decision, but I had to leave Everton," Gray tells FourFourTwo. "I was totally out of the picture. There was strong interest from Fulham, but it didn’t quite happen.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Then I got a call from Jordan Henderson, had a nice conversation with the gaffer, Steven Gerrard, and thought, ‘I’m 27 and I’ve experienced two relegation battles, won the Premier League title and played in Germany. I have one career, so let’s see what this is saying’. It was a decent deal and the club sold me their ambitions.

"So far, they’ve stuck to everything they said they’ll do. The speed and dedication the club has put into trying to make the facilities elite is ridiculous."

Gray in action in Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Gray's first season at the club, things haven't perhaps gone quite as well as he would've wanted. The 28-year-old picked up two red cards in the league, before suffering a shoulder injury towards the end of the campaign.

He did make 25 appearances in total for Gerrard's side in all competitions, though, scoring four times and assisting on a further four occasions as they finished fourth in the Saudi Pro League. Gray's team-mates include Georginio Wijnaldum, ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry.

More stories

How one Bolton Wanderers legend helped Sam Allardyce mix it with the Premier League's big boys

‘Push-ups in the shower and 2am saunas’: Former teammate reveals secrets behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s success