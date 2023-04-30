'I'm a little bit happy about it': Jurgen Klopp says he takes pleasure in Chelsea struggles

Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp has conceded that he's somewhat enjoyed seeing Chelsea struggle so badly following their enormous transfer splurge.

The Blues have spent over £600m on new players since Todd Boehly's takeover just under a year ago – but are currently languishing in 12th in the Premier League, having sacked two managers this season.

Things have only gone from bad to worse since the interim return of Frank Lampard, who has overseen five defeats in five games so far.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Klopp highlighted Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s plight as an example of how not to rebuild a squad – as Liverpool gear up for a summer revamp of their own. The German said (opens in new tab):

"I feel a little bit for Chelsea to be honest, because it’s not going well. I think they’re a top, top team, but on the other side it's good to see that you cannot just bring top players together and think it works out. You have to build a team and that’s what the guys there underestimated and gave their coaches a nearly impossible job to do.

"You cannot have two dressing rooms; you cannot train on two pitches; you have to create relationships; you have to create team spirit, and that journey is why I’m a little bit happy about it. Chelsea will be fine in the end and they will be incredibly strong next year, but I’m using them just as an example. At the highest level, no, we cannot do it like that. And that’s what we will not do. You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team [Liverpool] wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one; that’s it."