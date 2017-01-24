'I'm blessed with golden genes' - Adebayor insists he is ready for new Premier League chance

Emmanuel Adebayor insists that his "golden genes" mean he can cope comfortably with being given another chance in the Premier League.

The striker has been without a club since he was released by Crystal Palace last June and was most recently linked with Lyon, although no deal with the Ligue 1 club materialised.

Adebayor has nonetheless impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations with Togo, who will qualify for the quarter-finals if they defeat DR Congo on Tuesday.

And the former Arsenal man, who turns 33 next month, hopes that his performances can convince any would-be suitors in England that he still has plenty to offer.

"I am confident that I can still play at that level," he said, as quoted by FIFA.com. "I am blessed with golden genes. Physically, I would certainly be able to handle the pressure."

Adebayor has spoken previously of what he believes is an unfair perception about his attitude in the Premier League and he maintains he works as hard as any player.

"I am the one who makes jokes when it is necessary, but I can also put my foot down if serious work is required," he said.

"My father taught me to always say what I think. At times, that can lead to problems, but I always sleep well."

Adebayor was described as "unbelievable" by coach Claude Le Roy following his efforts in Togo's opening two matches - a draw with Ivory Coast and a defeat to Morocco.

The forward is confident that his side can do what is required to earn a spot in the knockout stage but is thankful regardless just to be involved, having escaped the team bus attack at the finals in 2010, when three people were killed by terrorist gunmen.

"Why should I not be happy? I was in Cabinda in 2010. I could be sitting in a wheelchair or be dead and then nobody would be thinking of me. But now, I am here in Gabon and playing at the Africa Cup of Nations. Surely, that is enough luck?" he said.

"I am looking forward to our last group game and I have a feeling that it will not be our last in the competition."