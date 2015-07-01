Imbula leaves Marseille for Porto

Porto have completed the signing of Marseille midfielder Giannelli Imbula for a fee of €20million.

Imbula, who has represented France at Under-21 level, had been heavily linked with Premier League side Arsenal and Serie A outfit Inter.

However, Porto emerged as favourites for his signature and the 22-year-old has penned a five-year deal until 2020 with the Primeira Liga club.

"I am delighted to have signed with Porto," Imbula told the club's official website.

"The sporting project enticed me. This is a club that has won many European trophies in their history, is a great team, has good players and hopefully will be even better with my contribution.

"I talked to the coach two or three times and he convinced me to join. He told me that the team's style of play will suit my qualities.

"I am happy to be at Porto and hopefully we can win many titles."

Imbula joined Marseille from Guingamp in July 2013 and made 66 Ligue 1 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.