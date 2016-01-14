Immobile seals Torino return

Ciro Immobile is back at Torino after joining the Serie A club on loan from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season, with an option for a permanent move.

The Italy forward, signed by Dortmund from Torino in June 2014, was loaned to Sevilla by the Bundesliga club during the first half of this season.

However, Immobile has struggled for regular playing time and goals at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, netting four goals in 15 appearances from all competitions.

And he will now look to recapture his form with a Torino side sitting 14th in Serie A, having lost their last three league games.

Immobile told Torino's official website: "I am so happy, I can't wait to be at the disposal of the coach and my team-mates.

"I thank president Urbano Cairo, director Gianluca Petrachi and the whole club for putting their faith in me again. I also want to thank the fans for the welcome at the airport. I didn't expect it, which made the whole thing even more wonderful.

"I return to Toro with huge enthusiasm, find a group of friends and bring my desire to do well for a prestigious shirt that gave me so much joy."

Cairo added: "Immobile is a player who gave a lot to Toro, just as Toro gave a great deal to him, and there has always been a wonderful rapport between us.

"Over the last few days we spoke and I immediately realised how much he wanted to come back. His words had a contagious enthusiasm and this is how negotiations with Sevilla began.

"To Ciro, on behalf of the club and our fans who showed great enthusiasm, we say welcome back."