Inaki Williams dismisses Liverpool rumours
Spanish forward Inaki Williams, 22, has pledged his future to Athletic Bilbao.
Inaki Williams does not see himself leaving Athletic Bilbao as he has big plans at the LaLiga outfit, despite reported interest from Liverpool.
Williams, 22, has emerged as a possible transfer target for Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp an admirer.
But the Spanish forward, who earned his first international cap in May, has dismissed a move to Anfield, pledging his future to Athletic.
"I'm happy at Athletic, it's where I want to be," Williams told AS Diario.
"I am very grateful to the fans, the club and my team-mates.
"I want to continue here for many more years. I want to be Athletic's future number nine - the player who raises the roof at San Mames every week and scores lot of goals."
Williams has been a revelation since debuting for Athletic in 2014, scoring 10 LaLiga goals.
He played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's late 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.