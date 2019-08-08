Manchester United willing to meet Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams' release clause
By Greg Lea
Manchester United are willing to meet Inaki Williams's £81m release clause, according to El Chiringuito.
With Romelu Lukaku on the verge of joining Inter Milan, United have identified the Athletic Club striker as a potential replacement.
Athletic's Basque-only recruitment policy tends to place a premium on their players, and they have told United that they will not sell the 25-year-old for less than his buyout clause.
But that has not necessarily killed the deal, with the Red Devils reportedly open to paying £81m for the frontman.
Williams scored 14 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season.
He has been capped once by Spain in a friendly against Norway, but could yet switch his international allegiance to Ghana.
READ MORE
Ranked! The 9 best summer signings in the Premier League
Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.