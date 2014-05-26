Ince: Deal to join Inter Milan is not agreed yet

The 22-year-old, whose contract with Championship club Blackpool expires at the end of June, has been strongly linked with a move to San Siro and arrived in Milan with father Paul, a former Inter player, on Sunday.

Ince spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League club Crystal Palace, but struggled to break into the first team under Tony Pulis.

While the winger has revealed his admiration for Inter, he insists nothing has been finalised despite talks with club president Erick Thohir.

"I'm not an Inter player yet," Ince told Sky Italia at Milan airport. "I'm very happy to be here (for) two or three days in the meantime.

"Inter is a fantastic squad and Italy is a great country, where I have many fond memories.

"I remember the San Siro with affection, players like (Javier) Zanetti, (Massimo) Paganin and (Aron) Winter.

"I'm young, English, a winger, a fun player to watch. Inter are changing, they have new young players and a new owner.

"Thohir has told me that there are changes taking place, that he wants to return Inter to being big, to win in Italy and in Europe, to take them back to the level of great clubs on and off the pitch.

"This is fantastic for me."

Paul Ince added: "The important thing for Tom is to be here today, to see the training ground, get to know the stadium and the city.

"Then we will go back home and take a decision."