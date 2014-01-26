Ince given permission to discuss loan move

The likes of Monaco, Everton and Swansea City have been linked with the England Under-21 international in recent weeks, with that speculation increasing following the departure of his father Paul as manager earlier this week.

Ince has been a revelation for Blackpool, scoring 33 goals in 113 appearances for the Championship club after he moved to Bloomfield Road from Liverpool in 2011.

The 21-year-old now wishes to make the step up to the Premier League and Blackpool will not stand in his way.

A statement on Blackpool's official website read: "Blackpool Football Club can confirm that, following discussions with Thomas Ince and his representative, permission has been given for Thomas to discuss a loan move to a Premier League club.

"Thomas has expressed his ambition to play in the Premier League for the remainder of the season, a decision that the club fully understands and supports."

Swansea have made no secret of their interest in Ince.

Huw Jenkins, the Swansea chairman, said earlier this month: "Tom Ince is a talented player and he is someone we are looking at.

"We made an approach in the summer and have done again for this window, but it is up to Blackpool. He is their player.

"If and when there is a possibility for him to leave, then we would be interested."