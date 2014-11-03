Indian Super League Wrap: Goa, Kerala claim wins

Zico's Goa side ended their wait for a first win in the competition by securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over the previously unbeaten Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

Mads Junker put the visitors in front just seven minutes in, but Goa produced a storming fightback to secure all three points courtesy of Jewel Raja's equaliser and a stoppage-time winner from substitute Tolgay Ozbey.

Junker finished at the second attempt after being picked out by Bruno Herrero to stun the home crowd, but the hosts' persistence paid off when Raja struck 17 minutes from time with a well taken header.

And better was to come for Zico's men, when Delhi lost possession in midfield and Miroslav Slepick fed a ball through to Ozbey and the striker chested the ball down before rounding goalkeeper Kristof Van Hout and applying the finish.

The Blasters had registered their first win at the fourth time of asking by securing a 2-1 away success at Pune on Thursday.

Former France striker David Trezeguet put Pune in front, but CS Sabeeth equalised four minutes before half-time and substitute Penn Orji completed the turnaround with a winner 65 minutes in.

The Blasters were unable to follow that triumph up by claim another three points on Sunday, though, as Nicolas Anelka's free-kick just before half-time gave Mumbai City a 1-0 home victory.

Peter Reid's side moved off the bottom of the table as a result of that victory, so Goa prop up the table and Kerala are also on just four points.

Pune responded to their defeat against David James' Kerala outfit by beating NorthEast United 1-0 thanks to a goal from John Goosens two minutes from time which moved them up to fourth spot.