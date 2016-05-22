Iniesta: Copa del Rey win caps magnificent season

Andres Iniesta feels Barcelona's Copa del Rey win at the expense of Sevilla was just reward for another season of success at Camp Nou.

Luis Enrique's men missed out on the Champions League, but ended 2015-16 on a high as goals from Jordi Alba and Neymar helped them to a 2-0 win over Sevilla after extra time to clinch the domestic double.

Iniesta put in a superb performance to lead his side the way in a heated encounter - with referee Carlos Del Cerro dismissing Javier Mascherano, Ever Banega and Daniel Carrico - and the Barca captain was delighted to have played his part.

"It was a great final, very intense and emotional. It was our last big effort this season. This title caps a magnificent season," Iniesta told Telecinco.

"You always suffer in finals, but this was a very nice game. Both on Sevilla's part and on our part. We are very happy to finish the season like this.

"We all felt that we had to stick together. Sometimes Neymar did something extraordinary, sometimes Messi and sometimes it was me.

"We got the win in the end and finish the season on a high. I don't know whether Banega's dismissal made the difference. We put in a great performance."