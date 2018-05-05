Iniesta fit for final Clasico outing
Barcelona star Andres Iniesta could face Real Madrid in a final Clasico outing on Sunday, the club have confirmed.
Andres Iniesta has been passed fit for Barcelona's squad to face Real Madrid in what will be his final Clasico.
Iniesta missed training during the week due to a reported calf issue and was a doubt for Sunday's LaLiga game at Camp Nou.
But the club captain, set to leave Barca at the end of the season, is included in an 18-man squad named by Ernesto Valverde on Saturday.
Iniesta is expected to complete a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan, but the Spain midfielder is yet to confirm his future plans.
SQUAD LISTMay 5, 2018
The 33-year-old has won nine LaLiga titles during his career-long association with Barca, also claiming six Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions Leagues.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.