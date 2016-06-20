Iniesta: I bet Neymar stays

Andres Iniesta is expecting fellow Barcelona star Neymar to remain with the Catalan giants amid reported interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

The one-club man says it is only natural that such teams would have an interest in the 24-year-old forward, but he predicts the star will remain at Barcelona.

"I'll bet Neymar stays," Iniesta told Sports Four.

"I think important clubs want to have Neymar.

"[But] I think he is happy where he is and my only wish is that he continues with us and that he plays at the same level as the previous season."

Neymar scored 31 goals in 49 games last season, taking his total tally for the club to 85 in 141 across all competitions.

PSG are looking to replace the star power they are set to lose when Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves the club at the end of his contract which expires later this month, while English giants United are out to boost their squad after appointing Jose Mourinho as manager following a disappointing season in the Premier League.