Iniesta & Ramos train for Spain

In warm sunshine at the European champions' training base in Potchefstroom, Iniesta looked to have fully recovered from the knock picked up in last week's 1-0 defeat by Switzerland that kept him out of Monday's 2-0 win over Honduras.

Although Ramos played against the Central Americans, he has been training apart from the rest of the 23-man squad because of sore ribs but was also able to complete a full session before travelling with the pre-tournament favourites to Pretoria.

As it stands, Chile top Group H on six points from two matches, Spain and Switzerland both have three points in second and third respectively with Honduras on none.

A win for Spain would put them through to the last 16, where they would more than likely face either five-times champions Brazil or Portugal, depending on the outcome of Group G.

Spain midfielder Xavi said he had been pleased to hear Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa was not planning to instruct his side to play for the draw that would see them through to the next phase.

Spain dominated possession against a defensive Swiss side but missed a slew of chances and were stung on the break in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament in South Africa.

"It's good that they are going to come out and play for the win and means we will hopefully see a good spectacle," Xavi told a news conference at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

"They are a very intense side, who bring a lot of rhythm to the game and pressure you up high with three forwards," he added. "Their current system is very similar to Spain's."

