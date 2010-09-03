Injured Benzema out of Belarus qualifier
By app
PARIS - Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will miss France's Euro 2012 qualifier against Belarus because of an ankle injury, the French Football Federation said on Friday, a few hours before the game at the Stade de France.
"After a last test on Friday morning, it has been decided Benzema will not be included in the team selected by Laurent Blanc to face Belarus," the FFF said in a statement.
"At this stage of the evolution of his right ankle, the safety of the player was essential."
The 22-year-old Benzema is still under treatment "in the hope he will be able to return to the squad for next Tuesday's game against Bosnia in Sarajevo."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.