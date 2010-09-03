Injured Benzema out of Belarus qualifier

"After a last test on Friday morning, it has been decided Benzema will not be included in the team selected by Laurent Blanc to face Belarus," the FFF said in a statement.

"At this stage of the evolution of his right ankle, the safety of the player was essential."

The 22-year-old Benzema is still under treatment "in the hope he will be able to return to the squad for next Tuesday's game against Bosnia in Sarajevo."

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums