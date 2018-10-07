Injured Reus withdraws from Germany squad

Marco Reus has withdrawn from Germany's squad for their upcoming Nations League games after picking up a knee injury.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund's dramatic 4-3 Bundesliga win over Augsburg on Saturday, but will now sit out his country's clashes against the Netherlands and France next week.

Reus – who has 36 international caps – has been in fine form for his club this season, his four goals in seven games instrumental in taking Dortmund to the Bundesliga summit.

There were few surprises in Low's squad for the double-header, with Schalke striker Mark Uth the only new face.