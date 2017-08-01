Insects only attack lights that shine – Ronaldo takes another swipe at critics

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a pointed response to critics just a day after his court appearance as part of a tax fraud investigation, stating "insects only attack lights that shine".

The Real Madrid star attended legal proceedings on the outskirts of the Spanish capital on Monday to face accusations he avoided €14.7million in taxes relating to his image rights between 2011 and 2014.

Ronaldo, who has always denied any wrongdoing, disappeared shortly after the session despite having initially planned to speak to journalists gathered outside the court in Pozuelo de Alarcon.

The 32-year-old later released a statement via agency Gestifute to insist he has never intentionally avoided paying taxes, adding he would not comment further until the case was concluded.

However, the former Manchester United man took to Instagram on Tuesday in an apparent swipe at his detractors.

Alongside a photograph of him standing within an artistic display of bright lights, Ronaldo wrote: "What bothers people is my glow. Insects only attack lights that shine."

Ronaldo has yet to resume full training with Madrid following an extended holiday after the Confederations Cup, although he could be involved in the UEFA Super Cup clash with Manchester United on August 8.