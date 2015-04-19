Inter should have had a penalty, Mancini fumes

The encounter between the Milan giants largely reflected the inconsistent nature of their respective seasons that has left both teams languishing in mid-table.

However, Inter will feel they should have had the chance to earn bragging rights at San Siro when Hernanes' effort struck the arm of Antonelli in the second half.

Head coach Mancini claims he has had little to complain about this season, but was disappointed referee Luca Banti failed to point the spot.

"I think it is a clear penalty," he told Sky Sport Italia. "There is no uniformity of opinion [on these type of decisions].

"For 20 matches I have not complained, but [recently] things have gone against us."

Mancini, though, did not have any complaints that an own goal from Philippe Mexes was chalked off with just under 20 minutes remaining, conceding that Rodrigo Palacio had fouled Antonelli.

"The disallowed goal, there is the foul from Palacio," he added. "I saw the replay and it was a definitely a Palacio foul.

"I take comfort from the way we played in the first 20 minutes and entire second half."