International Friendly: Denmark v USA

A disagreement between the players' union and the Danish Football Association (DBU) over pay that had rumbled on since last year came to an end last weekend.

"We applaud you all and look forward to being able to concentrate on what it is really about – to play and talk football and not conflict and money," coach Morten Olsen said.

"I'm sure that the players feel the same way, and believe that they are very satisfied and quite like everyone else are looking forward to being able to concentrate 100 per cent on playing football again."

Olsen's men are in a strong position to qualify for Euro 2016 having claimed seven points from four games in Group I, with their only loss coming at the hands of Portugal in October.

Niklas Bendtner - who already has two goals to his name in qualification - will likely lead the line for the hosts, who are without Daniel Agger and Anders Bjelland through injury.

Defender Jores Okore and midfielder Pierre Hojbjerg are both doubts for Denmark, with Mathias Jorgensen and the uncapped Erik Sviatchenko called up as cover.

Thomas Kahlenberg is also out with a hip problem and has been replaced by Anders Christiansen.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klinsmann's United States side visit NRGi Park in Aarhus looking to rediscover their form having taken just two wins from their seven friendlies following from the World Cup last year.

Two debutants, Club America defender Ventura Alvarado and Club Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough have been named in Klinsmann's 23-man squad, which is heavy on European-based talent.

AZ forward Aron Johannsson returns for the first time since the World Cup, and Reading midfielder Danny Williams is back after more than a year away from the side.

However, there is no place for Aston Villa shot-stopper Brad Guzan, whose wife is awaiting the birth of their first child.

But, with plenty of experience in the squad, Klinsmann wants the USA - who take on Switzerland in Zurich six days later - to start building momentum ahead of their CONCACAF Gold Cup title defence in July.

"We have a very competitive roster," Klinsmann said. "It's a great opportunity to look at our many players based in Europe and Mexico while the MLS players are still getting into a rhythm.

"We are here to challenge ourselves against two strong opponents, and at the end of the day we also want to get results."