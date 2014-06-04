International Friendly: Germany v Armenia

Germany have failed to impress against Poland and Cameroon in recent weeks as Low's men were held 0-0 and 2-2 respectively

Low is now hoping for a much better showing in Mainz before Germany travel to Brazil ahead of their tournament opener against Group G rivals Portugal on June 16.

Jean-Eric Choupo-Moting netted 12 minutes from time on Sunday to earn Cameroon a draw and frustrate Germany, leaving Low to bemoan a lack of "freshness" among his players.

The match with Armenia represents the first since Low named his final 23-man squad and Miroslav Klose is the only recognised striker.

For Armenia, the Mainz encounter will be the side's third game in 11 days and second against a team bound for the World Cup.

Armenia struggled against Algeria in Sion on Saturday as their African opponents ran out comfortable 3-1 winners, with Artur Sarkisov getting a consolation goal early in the second half.

The European minnows are not expected to cause an upset against Germany, but Low will be hopeful they can provide another stern test.

While the likes of World Cup-bound England have opted to play friendlies in the United States, where weather conditions are similar to Brazil, Germany have remained on home soil.

But Low is confident his squad will be able to acclimatise quickly in South America.

"We gave them a lot of information (about the conditions)," he told the German Football Association website. "But they have to feel it locally.

"We will fly out early, (and) simulate the competition situation by training in the midday heat, or at the kick-off times of the games."

Low fielded a strong side against Cameroon and he is expected to do the same again, with the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm and Klose all due to be involved.

The trio have won a host of silverware at club level, but international honours have eluded them.

Low added: "Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm have won the UEFA Champions League and many national titles.

"They already have more than 100 international caps and so many positives for German football.

"They all have already had great careers but a world title would of course be the crowning glory, so to speak, the icing on the cake."